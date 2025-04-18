Wahge inaugurates PTR entry gate

SEIJOSA, 17 Apr: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the Pakke Tiger Reserve’s (PTR) entry gate here in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday, in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) N Tam, PTR Divisional Forest Officer Satyaprakash Singh, and others.

Following the inauguration, the minister and the PCCF flagged off nine patrolling bikes for the frontline staffers to enhance mobility and strengthen on-ground protection and surveillance within and outside the reserve.

In a step to support coexistence between humans and wildlife, animal intrusion detection and repellent systems were distributed among the local community members. These devices are aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict, particularly in the fringe areas surrounding the reserve.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahge commended the officers and staff of the PTR for their commitment to wildlife conservation and their collaboration with local communities.

Singh appealed to the local communities to continue playing a vital role in the conservation and protection of the PTR.

Tam expressed appreciation for the efforts of the PTR team in preserving the natural heritage and maintaining the ‘Forester Memorial’, and assured to continue providing support for developmental initiatives in Seijosa and within the reserve.

Tippi Wildlife Range RFO Kime Rambia also spoke.