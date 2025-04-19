Arunachal State Games to become annual event: CM

YUPIA, 18 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced that the Arunachal State Games will henceforth be held annually, as he officially declared open the 4th edition of the Games during an inaugural ceremony at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here in Papum Pare district.

“I am immensely proud of our sportsmen and women who have brought laurels to Arunachal Pradesh at both national and international levels,” the chief minister said. “In recent years, our athletes’ achievements have placed us second in the Northeast in terms of sporting accomplishments.

“Beyond building world-class infrastructure, our government is preparing a roadmap to identify young talent at the grassroots and groom them for the future. We will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of our Olympic dreams,” he added.

Khandu expressed gratitude to parents and coaches for nurturing the state’s “sporting powerhouse,” and urged all sports bodies and organisations to work in tandem.

He further announced that a state sports authority would soon be constituted to streamline coordination across disciplines.

Sports Minister Kento Jini highlighted the expansion of sporting infrastructure across Arunachal, and outlined several major projects currently in the pipeline to further bolster facilities for athletes.

Boxing world champion and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who attended the event as the guest of honour, urged the competitors to “stay focused on your goals.”

“My journey was defined by a never-give-up attitude. Perseverance and dedication are the keys to success, and I urge each of you

to hold fast to these principles,” she added.

Earlier, Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir said that the “Arunachal State Games serve not only to identify and develop sporting talent but also to engage youths positively and steer them away from drugs and other antisocial activities.”

More than 4,300 participants – including athletes, coaches, and trainers – will compete over five days at different venues in Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Medal winners from the 35th, 36th, 37th, and the 38th National Games were felicitated during the opening ceremony. The ceremony also featured demonstrations of wushu and taekwondo by students of Sangey Laden Sports Academy, along with a rendition of the Arunachal State Games theme song by Lenzing Doming.

Among others, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Mayor Tame Phassang, state BJP president Kaling Moying, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, SP Taru Gusar, a host of officials from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and members of the Arunachal Football Federation attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)