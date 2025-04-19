Man accused of abandoning ailing wife arrested

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) informed that the man who allegedly abandoned his 34-year-old severely ill wife in her rented residence in Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar, was arrested on Friday.

The police informed the APWWS about the arrest of the alleged accused when an APWWS team, led by its president Kani Nada Maling, met the officer-on-duty of the Itanagar women police station to pursue the case of the abandoned woman.

The police informed the team that the alleged accused was arrested on Friday, the APWWS said in a release.

“The abandoned woman is currently undergoing treatment after being abandoned by her husband, Jhony Gaduk, and his family, who reportedly failed to provide her with the urgent medical attention she desperately needed,” the release added.