Demand for removal of Assam police outpost in Banderdewa

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The Banderdewa Circle Border Committee [BCBC] has submitted a representation to the chief minister, the home minister, and the chief secretary, urging them to take immediate action to remove the Assam Police outpost situated opposite the Banderdewa check gate.

The representation highlighted the alleged illegal misuse of authority by the Assam administration and police in the interstate area falling under Banderdewa circle.

In the representation, the committee claimed that the Banderdewa area, including the land opposite the present Banderdewa check gate up to the CCF Complex, PTC, has been under the administrative control of Arunachal Pradesh since 1972.

“As per the Survey of India’s toposheet maps, the Dickrong River near Budh Bazaar, Banderdewa is recognised as the constitutional boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

It said that many residents of Arunachal have been settled in the area since the union territory period and have obtained land allotment documents and trading licences from the Arunachal government.

It said that the Assam government filed an original suit before the Supreme Court in 1989, alleging encroachment within Assam’s constitutional boundaries. However, the Assam authorities, taking undue advantage of this pending litigation, established an Assam police outpost in 1994, encroaching upon land legitimately held by Arunachali residents.

“This led to the beginning of severe hardships for Arunachalis living in the area. Several residents were harassed, issued selective eviction notices under the false pretext of occupying Assam’s land, and were restricted from undertaking construction activities. Many families were forced to abandon the said area,” the representation read.

It further stated that authorities from the Narayanpur police station and the Assam administration have been frequently and unilaterally entering villages in Banderdewa circle, such as Pichola, Tani Happa, and Tarajuli, without informing the local Arunachal administration, creating unrest and insecurity among local villagers.

The BCBC urged the authorities to take immediate action to remove the illegal Assam Police outpost situated opposite the Banderdewa check gate, and to issue strict directions prohibiting any unauthorised visits by Assam Police and administrative officials to villages in Banderdewa circle without prior consultation with the competent authorities of Arunachal.

The representation also referred to the boundary commission report and the historic Namsai Declaration signed on 15 July, 2022, by both chief ministers, which clearly states that Banderdewa shall remain with Arunachal.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between both states on 20 April, 2023, reaffirming that Banderdewa would remain with Arunachal.