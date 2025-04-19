National conference on elderly held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 18 Apr: The Community Development Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University hosted a two-day ‘national conference-cum-sensitisation workshop with local police personnel’, themed ‘Empowering the Elderly in Tribal & Developing Societies: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Way Forward’, from 16-17 April.

Nearly 200 participants attended the event, which was organised in the blended mode (online and offline). Twenty-seven research papers were presented and deliberated during the national conference, which served as a platform for sharing updated information, research, strategies, and innovations to uplift the elderly, particularly in tribal and developing contexts.

Addressing the inaugural session, Padma Shri awardee Uddhab Kumar Bharali, a renowned innovator and social thinker, emphasised the value of simple yet impactful grassroots-level innovations, He advocated “investing knowledge in solutions that may address everyday challenges faced by the elderly.”

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak in his inaugural address reaffirmed the university’s commitment to elderly welfare. He announced plans to introduce a course on gerontology (the study of ageing) “to educate and prepare future caregivers and professionals in this vital field.”

The second day’s programme opened with a plenary session on elderly wellbeing in tribal and developing societies. Seven panellists participated in it, and they stressed on revival of traditional care systems and the urgent need to address elder abuse and neglect.

A unique session involved a workshop with police personnel, aimed at sensitising law enforcement to elderly issues. It witnessed the participation of 30 field-level police personnel from the Itanagar police station. Eminent professors from RGU stressed on the use of a collaborative approach towards senior citizen safety and welfare. The session concluded with experience-sharing by the police personnel.

With enthusiastic participation from academicians, practitioners, students, and administrative professionals, the conference charted a roadmap for empowering the elderly in culturally and economically diverse settings.

The event reaffirmed the need for collaborative efforts, inclusive policies, and culturally sensitive innovations to ensure the wellbeing, dignity, and active participation of the elderly in the society.