Need for robust power transmission, distribution network: DCM

NAMSAI, 18 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised the need for a robust power transmission and distribution network to complement the state’s upcoming hydropower projects.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the ‘comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system’ at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday, the DCM highlighted the government’s focus on the power sector. “In recent years, we have significantly accelerated the development of the power sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Power Steering Committee held a meaningful discussion in Tawang to expedite development of hydropower projects in the state,” he said.

“With several hydropower projects underway, it is vital that our transmission and distribution infrastructure is ready for immediate power evacuation and distribution,” he added.

Mein asked the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to expedite all remaining works and ensure on-time completion of the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system.

He also urged the PGCIL to closely coordinate with the district administration and the Power Department, taking into confidence the local legislator for smooth and effective on-ground execution of work.

The comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system across the state plays a crucial role in ensuring reliable and efficient power supply, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

The DCM reviewed the current status of the projects, took stock of the progress, and enquired about the reasons for delay. He underscored the importance of timely and coordinated approach for smooth implementation of the project to meet the state’s growing power demands.

It was informed that three crucial projects under the comprehensive scheme – the 33 KV side of the 132 KV Niglok substation; the 33 KV Niglok-Ruskin line; and the 33 KV Oyan substation – were successfully commissioned on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, adviser to power minister Jikke Tako, MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi, Hayeng Mangfi, Tenzin Nyima Glow, Tseten Chombay, Topin Ete, Pesi Jilen, Rotom Tebin, and Nyabi Jini Dirchi, PGCIL CMD RK Tyagi, PCCF P Subramanium, adviser to DCM Anupam Tangu, Power Secretary RK Sharma, DCs, Power Department chief engineers, and senior officials of the PowerGrid. (DCM’s PR Cell)