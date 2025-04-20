2nd edition Etor Cup football begins

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MIREM, 19 Apr: The second edition of the inter-district Etor Cup Football Tournament, organised by the Mirem Sports Association, began at the general ground here in East Siang district on Saturday.

In the opening league match, Miglung football team (East Siang) beat Yemsing team (Siang) by 1-0 goal. The first half of the match ended without any goal. Miglung team scored the goal in the early part of the second half.

Inaugurating the tournament, Oyan ZPM Bimal Lego said: “Games and sports activities among growing youths of the state is essential to keep them away from the habit of taking alcohol, narcotics and contraband drugs.”

Expressing serious concern over the increasing drug abuse cases among the local youths, Lego said that “drug habit is posing a serious threat to the local societies.”

“The drug menace will spoil the future generations if it is not restrained in time,” he said, and

appealed to all sections of the society, including elected leaders and government officials, to play an active role to control the drug menace and save their growing children from the grip of drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Adi artist and folk singer Takir Paron advised the young players to “work with discipline for success.” He also suggested to the players to adopt games and sports to maintain physical and mental health.

Ruksin ZPM Anung Gammeng, Mirem ZPM Yaken Talom Jerang, Gram Chairperson Tater Panggong, and Mirem UPS Headmaster Tutu Jerang spoke on the importance of sports for career-building. They urged the players to “maintain fair play and keep a sense of brotherhood.”

Among others, the Mirem head GB and other GBs, besides youth organiser Taka Muang attended the inaugural programme.

A total of 17 football teams from different districts of the Siang belt are participating in the tournament.

The champion team of the tournament will get Rs 50,000 cash prize, and the runner-up will get a cash prize of Rs 20,000.