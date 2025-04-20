Annual NSS special camp

BALAPU, 19 Apr: The annual special camp of the NSS unit of the Government College, Doimukh was conducted from 13 to 19 April at Balapu village in Papum Pare district.

The NSS volunteers conducted a cleanliness drive in and around the village. A plantation drive was also carried out at key locations of the village to engage the community and raise awareness about climate change and conservation of forests.

The NSS volunteers also presented a street play against substance abuse.

NSS Programme Officer Dr Dakli Lombi encouraged the participation of the villagers in wildlife conservation efforts. He also urged the villagers to conserve their habitats by making conscious choices in daily life to protect the wildlife of the area.

NSS Programme Officer Dr Eva Dupak exhorted the villagers to safeguard and enhance environmental resources without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

She further encouraged the villagers to avoid unsustainable practices that deplete or harm the ecosystem. She advised them to reduce their carbon footprint, use eco-friendly products, and avoid single-use plastic.

The camp also saw the participation of the youths of the village, along with GBs Nabam Ama and Tana Tubin.