Children’s summer camp underway

[ Prem Chetry ]

MORSHING, 19 Apr: Thirty-six children from East Kameng and West Kameng districts are participating in the third edition of the ‘Children Summer Adventure Camp’, organised by Kunphen Residential School (KRS), which got underway here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The camp is aimed at shaping the young minds and boosting their physical, mental and emotional strength. The children will engage in adventure, fun, learning and life-skill activities.

The camp was inaugurated by 2nd Dogra Regiment Commanding Officer Colonel Amarjeet Singh, who lauded the KRS’ efforts aimed at engaging children by providing new skills that would make their summer vacation a productive and enjoyable one.

Camp director Sonam Gechen and chairman Yeshi Dorjee Bapu informed that the camp will feature a wide range of activities, including jumar climbing, rappelling, hiking, suspension traverse, boxing, karate, yoga, football, and art & craft.

These activities are designed to promote physical fitness, creativity, and a spirit of teamwork.

The camp aims to spread vital social messages, including about drug abuse and digital detoxification, and to nurture love for Mother Nature. It encourages children to explore themselves in a fun, team-based environment under the guidance of highly qualified coaches and instructors.

The camp offers transformative experience to children, and a chance to disconnect

from screens and reconnect with nature, physical activity, and with each other.

Retired para-commando Sangey, boxing coach Md Yameen Ali, karate coach Lungtan Zangmu, and yoga instructor Rinu Jongthen are among the adventure instructors.

Among others, retired sports & youth affairs director DK Dinglow, NCDC member Sang Khandu, West Kameng District Sports Officer Dorjee Tsering Dinglow, and noted naturalist and environmentalist Bona Lama attended the inaugural ceremony of the camp.