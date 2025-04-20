Scientific expedition team flagged off

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: A scientific expedition team on a high-altitude scientific mission to the Khangri glacier on Gori Chen mountain in Tawang district was flagged off from here by Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday, in the presence of Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) Director Tana Tage on Saturday.

This is the third such expedition.

The expedition team, consisting of 10 scientists and scholars from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa; CESHS, Itanagar; and IIT Guwahati, will assess the snow cover and snow volume, retrieve glacier mass balance data from previously installed stakes, and collect meteorological data from automatic weather stations deployed during earlier expeditions.

The team will also install and update water level measuring equipment, conduct a bathymetric survey of the high-altitude Rani Lake (5500m) using a sonar-equipped kayak, and explore newly formed glacial lakes near the Khangri glacier.

These data will provide critical insights into glacial retreat, freshwater dynamics, and potential glacial lake outburst flood risks – key concerns in the face of ongoing climate change.

The expedition not only advances cryospheric research in the eastern Himalayas but also supports the development of long-term strategies for environmental conservation, disaster preparedness, and the sustainability of local ecosystems and communities in Arunachal Pradesh.