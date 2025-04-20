NES celebrates 18th Nyishi Day, felicitates meritorious students, professionals

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Saturday celebrated the 18th Nyishi Day by conferring its 20th NES Academic Award-cum-Scholarships and Professional Achievers Award-2024 to meritorious students and officers of the Nyishi community during an event held at the NES Research and Heritage Centre in Richi Jullang here.

On the occasion, 21 meritorious students of the Nyishi community and 29 officers (19 in absentia) were felicitated.

Gyamar Atte (95%), Kipa Mingpung (93.60%)/Khyoda Rinium (93.60%) and Heri Dol (93.4%)/Tarh Laaz (93.4%) were felicitated with award-cum-scholarships for being the top three toppers in the CBSE Class 10 examinations.

Gungming Phassang (93.60%) and Oshin Likha (93.6%) were the first, while Someen Kocho (92.40%) and Giogi Tajon (91.80%) were felicitated as the second and third topper, respectively, in the Class 12 humanities exam.

In the commerce stream, Indira Dolo (89.2%), Heri Pada (88.8%) and Dphu Melo (73.6%) were felicitated as the first second and third topper, respectively, while in the science stream Teji Pobo (95%), Nipen Sonam Rapung (91%) and Nido Rilen were the top three toppers.

A total of six students who cracked the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) for admission into IIT courses conducted by the IIT and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into MBBS course conducted by the National Testing Agency for the year 2023-2024 were also felicitated with certificates and scholarships. The students are Chukhu Tomu, Chukhu Teki and Siva Taba Loma in JEE (Advanced 2024) and Mangnam Taku, Nikja Apanilo and Yaran Karsing in NEET-2024 (Medical).

Addressing the students and the professional awardees on the occasion, NES president Prof Tana Showren expressed happiness over the academic performance of the students, especially girls, and advised them to “maintain the same spirit, so as to become the torchbearers of the society.” He also made a clarion call to work for protection and preservation of flora and fauna.

Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and Mayor Tame Phassang also attended the event.