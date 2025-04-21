Gun attack over land dispute leads to serious injury

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ROING, 20 Apr: Not a month has passed and another case of land dispute leading to a gun attack has been reported – this time in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

The incident took place in Abali village, 16 kilometres from here. One individual, identified as Ita Mito (30), during a land dispute shot at 47-year-old Muri Linggi on Saturday at around 10:45 AM, severely injuring Linggi’s left hand. She bled profusely, and her hand needs surgery. The surgery is expected to be done by Monday.

Mito used a single-barrel breech loading (SBBL) 12-bore gun during the conflict. Later, at around 12:15 PM, the accused went to the Roing SP and surrendered himself. His gun licence has been seized by the police.

A case [u/s 109(2) of the BNS Act, r/w Section 27 of the Arms Act] has been registered at the Roing police station.

LDV SP Ringu Ngupok informed that the situation is under control and further investigation is underway. The accused is currently in judicial custody.

The victim, Muri Linggi, is in the ICU in a private hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Linggi is the third woman from the state to scale Mt Everest, after Tine Mena and Anshu Jamsenpa.