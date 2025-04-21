‘Preserve legacy of brave soldiers’

Guv virtually inaugurates war memorial in Longding

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik virtually inaugurated a war memorial in Longding on Sunday, in honour of Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa, Shaurya Chakra (posthumous), who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Paying heartfelt tributes, the governor stated that the Indian Army, the state, and the nation salute the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of Lance Naik Wangsa. He lauded the courage and resilience of veer nari Koiman Wangsa, the widow of the late soldier, and assured the family that the Arunachal Pradesh administration would continue to provide every possible support.

Expressing deep gratitude to all those serving the nation, the governor called upon citizens to “honour and preserve the legacy of our brave soldiers and extend unwavering support to their families.”

“As we unveil this memorial today, it is my hope that it will stand as a lasting tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and service of our heroes of past, present, and future,” he said.

Reflecting on the heroism of Lance Naik Wangsa, the governor described the inauguration as a solemn and proud moment, marking a powerful tribute to the bravery of those who laid down their lives in defence of the nation. He emphasised that the war memorial “serves not only as a monument of remembrance but also as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.”

Highlighting the proud military tradition of Longding, the governor said that the district has a rich legacy of brave sons and daughters serving in the armed forces. “The significant presence of ex-servicemen in the region is a testament to its deep-rooted patriotic spirit,” he said.

“The war memorial is not just a structure but it is a call to duty, honour, and sacrifice,” the governor added. He further said that the people of Arunachal, particularly of border districts like Longding, have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation in times of need.

“Military service,” he noted, “is a respected and time-honoured tradition passed down through generations.”

Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA Thanwang Wangham, Pongchau MLA Honchun Ngandam, AR North IG Major General Manish Kumar, AR 25 Sector Commander Brig Sarabjeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, and Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, along with a large number of ex-servicemen and veer naris participated in the inaugural function.

Lance Naik Wangsa had joined the Indian Army on 13 September, 1983 and was inducted into the 3rd battalion of the Assam Regiment on 5 September, 1984. His unit was deployed for ‘Operation Rakshak’ in Tarn Taran, Punjab, from 1 December 1991. On 16 June, 1992, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of militants from the ‘United Liberation Khalistan’ outfit in a village in Amritsar district, Lance Naik Wangsa was part of the quick reaction team tasked with neutralising the threat. As the operation commenced at 6 am, two militants attempted to escape and opened heavy fire on Army personnel from concealed positions. Displaying indomitable courage, Lance Naik Wangsa advanced fearlessly towards the militants, crawling on open ground under fire. He engaged the militants at close quarters, eliminating one and saving the lives of two police personnel in the process.

In the fierce encounter, he sustained grievous injuries and later succumbed while being evacuated. In his final moments, he urged his comrades to complete the mission.

Lance Naik Wangsa’s valour led to the elimination of the militants and the recovery of arms and ammunition. For his extraordinary bravery, selfless courage, and supreme sacrifice, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) on 15 August, 1993. (Raj Bhavan)