Edn dept revokes appointment of 100 BEOs

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The Education Department has revoked the appointments of 100 block education officers (BEO) which were made during the period from January to February, 2024.

The decision was taken based on the findings of a committee constituted by the department to examine the process for appointment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) to the post of BEO in the education department. A five-member committee, headed by Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, and including officials from the Education Department, was constituted in September 2024.

The committee informed that its findings were that all BEO appointments made in the year 2024 did not comply with the provisions set out in the BEO Recruitment Rule (RR) modified by No SEDN/275/RR/BEO/2016, dated 29 August, 2017, or with the Notification No SEDN/81/2014, dated 28 April, 2015. The committee further recommended reviewing all appointment of BEOs by convening a regular departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting, as per the recruitment rule.

The department did not find the replies submitted by the BEOs to the show cause notice satisfactory. “The replies were carefully perused. The replies are found entirely unsatisfactory.

“As per the facts and circumstances, it is established that the appointment of BEOs vide Order No EED-12040/10/2023, dated 09/01/2024, were made without following the due process of convening a DPC meeting, as required under the BEO Recruitment Rule of 2017. All appointments made therein stand revoked with immediate effect and all BEOs whose appointments have been revoked vide this instant order shall stand reverted to their original post of TGT with immediate effect,” the order read.