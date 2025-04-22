TCS women’s wing seeks apology from Talo Potom

DAPORIJO, 21 Apr: The Tagin Cultural Society’s (TCS) women’s wing has sought a public apology from ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom for the inappropriate remark he made while attending an event in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district on 19 April.

In a strongly-worded statement, the TCS women’s wing said that the sexist comment made by Potom was not only unprofessional but deeply offensive and not expected from a high-ranking administrative officer.

Expressing strong resentment over the comment, it urged Potom to introspect and issue a formal apology to the womenfolk of Upper Subansiri for his remarks.

“As the district magistrate, his words carry great weight and represent not only his personal views but the institution he serves. The statement he made trivialised the identity of women and projected them as incentives or commodities,” stated the TCS women wing.

Further, it stated that such remarks perpetuate a culture of casual sexism and normalise disrespect towards women, thus promoting the very culture of misogyny that many in public service are expected to stand against.

“At a time when daughters of Upper Subansiri district are excelling in every field, be it academics, administration, sports, or public service, and bringing immense pride to their families, communities, district, state and nation as a whole, statements like this do nothing but demean their achievements,” it added.

Also, the TCS women wing said Potom’s statements not only undermine the dignity of women but also set a dangerous precedent for how women of Upper Subansiri are viewed in public discourse.