Orgs condemn Pahalgam terror attack, mourn Corporal Tage Hailyang

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Several organisations have condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, which claimed 28 innocent lives, including that of Indian Air Force Corporal from Arunachal, Tage Hailyang.

“Corporal Tage Hailyang, a proud son of Arunachal Pradesh, served our nation with honour, and his sacrifice reminds us of the courage and unity that define India,” the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said.

While condemning the attack on civilians, APCC president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members of late Hailyang.

In his condolence message, addressed to HGB Tage Tadey, father of late Hailyang, Tuki stated: “I am deeply saddened to hear about IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang who lost his life in the terror attack. His dedication towards his duty and ultimate sacrifice will be always remembered. I understand the pain of family members who have lost their loved ones. At this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to almighty god to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss caused to them. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace in heavenly abode.”

The APCC described the terrorist attack as a heinous, barbaric and cowardly act that deserves the strongest condemnation. “Such senseless violence against unarmed individuals reflects the cruelty and the utter disregard for human life by those who perpetrated the crimes,” the APCC said, adding that the “dastardly attack by a proxy war with India is an assault on India’s unity, peace, and sovereignty.”

“Our hearts go out to the family members of all the victims of the terrorist attack. We stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation in this hour of grief,” the Congress said.

Meanwhile, the APCC questioned the BJP-led central government’s alleged failure to prevent the tragedy.

“The Pahalgam attack is one of the deadliest attacks since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which exposes the serious lapses in intelligence and security,” the APCC said, and added that “the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of intelligence failures under the BJP’s watch.”

It said that “the union home minister, preoccupied with election management, has failed to prioritise national security.”

Demanding accountability and an apology for security lapses, the APCC urged the BJP government at the Centre to ensure transparent investigation into the attack and justice for the victims. It further urged the central government to provide immediate relief to the affected families, including ex gratia payments and medical support for the injured.

TSD, AWAZ condemn attack, mourn Corporal Tage Hailyang

The Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD) has strongly condemned the cowardly and heinous terror attack that took place in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, which claimed the life of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang and 26 others from across India.

The TSD in a release termed the act of violence “an affront to the values of peace, democracy and humanity,” and expressed solidarity with the armed forces and the people of India in rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The apex Apatani council demanded that the perpetrators of the attack be brought to justice, and urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the brave soldiers.

“The loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang is a profound tragedy for the Apatani community and the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. His selfless service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall always be remembered with deep respect and pride,” the TSD said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) also expressed solidarity with all the families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack.

In a condolence message, the AWAZ said, “Hailyang was not just an Indian Air Force officer; he was a newlywed, a protector of the skies, a hope for his family and a symbol of Arunachal’s indomitable spirit. His life, so full of promise, was cut short in a hail of bullets while simply being a tourist, an ordinary young man on a break with his wife. Today, he lies draped in the tricolour, while his wife mourns the unthinkable and his mother waits for a son who will never return. This tragedy has shaken not just the victims’ family but every mother, every family in Arunachal Pradesh. Our hills echo with grief. We are devastated, heartbroken and enraged.”

Terming the incident “not just an attack on tourists but an attack on peace, on humanity, on the very soul of the country,” the AWAZ demanded swift, decisive and unforgiving action against the perpetrators and those who harbour them.

“We call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that this heinous act does not go unanswered. We urge Chief Minister Pema Khandu to stand by the family of Corporal Tage Hailyang, not just with words of condolence but with action,” it further stated.

APYC condemns attack

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) also condemned the heinous attack in Pahalgam.

In a press release, APYC president Tarh Johny said: “I urge all sections of the society to come together to fight against these animals, as terrorists have neither religion nor identity, and those without identity belong to none.”

“We should ask the government for the strongest action against the terrorists and the nation involved, and seek justice for all the victims at the highest level in one voice,” he said.

The APYC said it stands in solidarity with IAF Corporal Tage Halying’s family in this hour of grief.

It meanwhile sought action over the recent widely-circulated video of someone claiming to be a Naga girl burning the Indian flag. “It should also not be ignored by us. It also propagates hatred against the nation, attempting to damage India,” it said.

CoSAAP condemns attack, mourns Hailyang

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the barbaric act of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who killed 26 innocent lives in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, and demanded the toughest action against the perpetrators.

The CoSAAP deeply mourned the killing of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang in the attack, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Standing in moral and emotional support in this hour of grief and sorrow, the CoSAAP also prays to the almighty to bestow enough courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” it said, and urged the state government to “render immediate possible relief services to the bereaved family members of late Tage Hailyang.”

Our correspondent adds: The residents of Miao in Changlang district took out a solidarity march on Thursday in memory of those who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Organised and led by the Assam Rifles, the march saw the participation of members of community-based women and youth organisations, students, government officials, and members of business establishments and civil society groups.

With banners and placards bearing messages of peace and national solidarity, the participants walked in step with Assam Rifles personnel, symbolising a united stand against terrorism and violence.

Public leaders, alongside officials of the Assam Rifles, addressed the gathering and paid solemn tributes to the victims of terrorism.

The residents of Miao expressed their collective grief and solidarity with the bereaved families. Floral tributes were laid, and a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed.

The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) also conveyed its deepest condolences to the family members of Hailyang.

In a condolence message, the IFCSAP said: “His courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”