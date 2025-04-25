Forest fire engulfs acres of land in Dirang

DIRANG, 24 Apr: A massive forest fire has engulfed several acres of land near Nadipar in Dirang subdivision in West Kameng district since Thursday morning.

The fire, which started near Nadipar forest, has spread rapidly due to strong winds. Personnel from the police, the ITBP and the SSB, along with locals and residents of Dirang, including fire tenders from Bomdila, have been making relentless efforts to bring the fire under control.

However, strong winds have further fuelled the blaze, causing fears that it may spread towards Zimthung village. As of late evening, people and security forces were still trying to control the fire.

Meanwhile, talking to this daily, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering informed that all-out efforts are being made to control the fire. He claimed that the situation is under control now.