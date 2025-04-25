Mahindra’s Iconic Automobile opens three new branches

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: M/s Iconic Automobiles, a leading Mahindra dealership in Arunachal Pradesh, has marked a significant milestone by launching three new branches across the state.

Two new branches have been opened in Ziro and Aalo, along with a dedicated used car & bike showroom (with vehicle exchange facilities) in Banderdewa. The inauguration took place on 21 April in the presence of Pankaj Deshmukh, zonal head of sales, M&M Ltd; Bharat Saini, RSM, M&M Ltd; and Bhargav Kalita, ASM, M&M Ltd.

These new facilities are strategically aimed at enhancing customer accessibility and strengthening Mahindra’s presence throughout the region. This expansion reflects the brand’s growing popularity and increasing demand in the Northeast.

With these additions, the dealership now operates a total of nine outlets, located in Naharlagun, Itanagar, Pasighat, Roing, Aalo, Ziro, Bomdila, and Tawang, including a dedicated showroom for the LMM (light & medium mobility) segment in Banderdewa.

Featuring modern infrastructure and a dedicated team, the new outlets – along with existing ones -promise a seamless automotive experience for Mahindra enthusiasts across Arunachal Pradesh.

The dealership also offers in-house financing through Mahindra Finance, making it easier for customers to own their dream vehicles with flexible and attractive schemes. Additionally, customers can benefit from the old vehicle exchange programme, which allows them to trade in their old vehicles for brand-new models.

In a statement, the management of Iconic Automobiles emphasised their commitment to delivering exceptional sales and service experiences to customers across the state.