Dukam inaugurates T-TEP at Roing ITI

ROING, 24 Apr: Industries and Labour Minister Nyato Dukam inaugurated the Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP) at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday, in the presence of Skill Development Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Director Sibo Passing, Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the trainees, Dukam said that with this training programme a right step towards Viksit Arunachal has been taken, “where our youths will get skilled and be employed.”

He advised the trainers to create an atmosphere of learning for students, saying that such opportunities might not be available again.

The minister and officials also inspected the training rooms and equipment at the ITI, and participated in a plantation drive. (DIPRO)