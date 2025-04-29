Continued collaboration needed to tackle drug menace: DC

ZIRO, 28 Apr: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP commended the district police for their efforts to curb the drug menace and emphasised the need for continued collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the issue.

On Monday, the DC reviewed the functioning of the district level NCORD Committee during a meetingwhich was also attended by representatives of various CBOs and NGOs of the district here.

DSP Ojing Lego informed that the district police have registered six NDPS cases and arrested 10 individuals involved in drug-related crimes. He also showcased suspected heroin and cannabis samples to help committee members identify banned substances. (DIPRO)