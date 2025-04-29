Police arrest two drug peddlers

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Apr: The Naharlagun police apprehended two drug peddlers, identified as Techi Lez (30) from Lekhi, and Tana Jamja (28) from Doimukh, and seized 20.9 grams of suspected heroinfrom their possession.

According to Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, the arrests followed a disclosure from a drug addict caught earlier near the Kangkar Nallah bridge in Naharlagun on 27 April.

During a search conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath, a police team led by Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev recovered 16 vials of suspected heroin, 11 empty vials, packaging materials, and Rs 7,060, suspected to be sales proceeds, the SP said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and both accused have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the SP and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.