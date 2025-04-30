Admin reviews SAFF U-19 Championships preparations

YUPIA, 29 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen reviewed the preparations for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championships during a meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) here on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia from 9 to 18 May.

Describing the international tournament as a matter of pride for the entire state and the country as a whole, the DC emphasised the importance of collective and coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure its success.

He conducted a detailed review of the arrangements, including medical services, security, traffic management, water and electricity supply, road maintenance, and waste management.

Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar presented an overview of comprehensive security arrangements.

The SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 will feature six countries – Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka – competing for the title.

Other issues discussed included accommodation for teams and officials, parking facilities, fire safety arrangements, cultural troupes for ceremonies, and the issuance of protected area permits (PAP) and inner line permits (ILP).

APFA secretary-general Kipa Ajay informed that the event will be plastic-free, and that tickets for the matches are now available online at https://slotallot.in.

The event is being organized by the APFA in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the SAFF.

The meeting was attended by Sports Director Tadar Appa, ADC Tame Yajum, administrative officers, HoDs, and APFA officials. (DIPRO)