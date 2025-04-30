AdiSU dissatisfied with DA’s inaction on crucial issues

BOLENG, 29 Apr: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction over the persistent administrative inaction on multiple urgent issues affecting the youths, students, and general public of Siang district.

In a memorandum to the Siang DC on Tuesday, the union alleged irregularities in the DPC process and demanded immediate postponement of the proposed DPC meeting until a full and transparent post-wise vacancy list is published and new requisitions are sent to the APSSB in accordance with constitutional norms.

“The 12 sanctioned UDC posts must be included through an addendum under the ongoing APSSB Advertisement No 13/05/2025/224 to ensure open competition and fairness,” the memorandum read.

The AdiSU also demanded immediate demarcation, fencing, and securing of the GHSSs in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying, and Pessing. It further demanded immediate issuance of eviction notices to illegal encroachers and necessary legal action to reclaim government land intended for educational purposes.

The AdiSU strongly objected to the continued stationing of paramilitary forces in the girls’ hostel of Boum Kakir Mission School, Boleng, and demanded their immediate removal and relocation to a suitable alternative site to safeguard the students’ safety, privacy, and wellbeing.

The union also sought immediate explanation regarding the delay in making the ITI Pangin functional, despite infrastructure completion.

“A definitive timeline must be provided for full operationalisation, including staff recruitment and facility readiness, to benefit the district’s unemployed and aspiring youths,” the memorandum said.

Stating that despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps have been taken to address the matters, the union served a 7-day ultimatum to the district administration to address and resolve all the aforementioned matters.