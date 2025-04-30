Adopt community-centric approach in implementation of projects: Guv to NEEPCO

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik advised North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Director (Personnel) RK Jha to adopt a community-centric approach in the implementation of development projects.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor also emphasised the need to focus on creating model villages in project-affected areas, incorporating essential facilities such as schools, health centres, community halls, and local markets.

“This approach would be more sustainable and meaningful than monetary compensation,” the governor said, and also stressed the importance of maintaining sensitivity towards the sentiments of local communities, ensuring that the socio-cultural fabric of the villages remains intact.

He reiterated that it is vital for residents in and around the project areas to tangibly benefit both during the construction phase and in the long term after project completion.

Furthermore, the governor suggested that the NEEPCO collaborate with credible NGOs operating in the state, especially those dedicated to healthcare and the welfare of children with special needs. “Such partnerships,” he said, “would further strengthen the NEEPCO’s social responsibility initiatives and create a positive impact at the grassroots level.”

Jha apprised the governor of the current status and future plans of the corporation’s energy initiatives in the state, which are aimed at enhancing power generation and contributing to regional development.

The two also had a detailed discussion on the ongoing and upcoming NEEPCO projects across Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)