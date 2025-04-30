ATDSU seeks incorporation of suggestions in teachers’ reshuffling policy

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 29 Apr: The All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has urged the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) here to incorporate its suggestions in the final draft of the teachers’ reshuffling policy.

This follows a meeting held between the ATDSU and the DDSE on 21 April regarding the upcoming reshuffling of teachers in the district.

In a written representation, the union requested that its suggestions be reflected in the final policy draft to ensure transparency, fairness, and alignment with state norms.

The union’s key recommendations include: framing of detailed guidelines governing teachers’ reshuffling and transfer; adherence to the state policy while carrying out reshuffling of teachers; categorisation of posting zones as soft, middle, and hard; equitable intra-district and constituency-wise transfer; compliance with the 2019-20 policy in case of request for transfers on spousal grounds; equitable transfer to soft, middle and hard zones; and conducting reshuffling annually.

The union expressed hope that incorporating these suggestions would make the teachers’ reshuffling policy more structured, transparent, and equitable, ultimately benefiting both teachers and students across the district.