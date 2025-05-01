GAC reviews govt’s assurances

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The Government Assurance Committee (GAC) of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, during its third sitting, reviewed the government assurances and action taken reports from various departments, with a particular focus on the state’s critical hydro power projects.

The committee examined the progress of both completed and ongoing hydro power projects, and the commissioner of the hydro power department was called upon to provide a detailed verbal explanation.

The commissioner’s inputs were thoroughly discussed, underscoring the sector’s significance to Arunachal Pradesh’s development.

MLA Laisam Simai, who chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the GAC’s commitment to ensuring the timely fulfillment of government assurances and urged all departments to cooperate for seamless execution.

The meeting saw active participation from GAC members MLAs Rotom Tebin and Tsering Lhamu, along with APLA secretary Tadar Meena and its additional secretary Agaab Mossang.

The sitting highlighted the committee’s dedication to accountability and progress in addressing the state’s developmental priorities. (Speaker’s PR Cell)