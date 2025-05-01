Drug peddlers arrested

NIRJULI/ ZIRO, 30 Apr: Nirjuli police apprehended a drug peddler and seized suspected heroin from his possession.

Based on specific intelligence, a team led by Nirjuli police station officer-in-charge T.M Nekam was conducting naka checking at Dikrong Colony on 28 April.

During the checking, a scooter rider tried to flee but was promptly chased and intercepted at Midpu. The rider, identified as Tame Peter (23), a resident of D-Sector, Nirjuli, was apprehended.

Upon conducting a body search, the police recovered 21 vials of suspected heroin weighing approximately 27.51 grams from his possession, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

A case has been registered under Section 21(b) of the Act, and the accused has been arrested.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

In Ziro, a police team, under the guidance of SP Keni Bagra, arrested a drug peddler identified as Nada Nipa (33) from Hija village.

Acting on credible information, the police team conducted a thorough search of Nipa’s residence and recovered 11 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.3 grams, the SP said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the drug peddler.

Further investigation is underway.