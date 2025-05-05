ILP and weekly markets

Governor KT Parnaik has reiterated the importance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, calling it a crucial legal and administrative safeguard for Arunachal Pradesh. During a high-level meeting with the Home Department, the governor emphasised that ILP is essential for regulating the entry of non-residents, thereby preserving the demographic balance and protecting the cultural identity and rights of indigenous communities.

He underscored the need for proper and consistent enforcement of the ILP mechanism, noting that it also plays a key role in maintaining law and order.

The law clearly is not being implemented properly in the state and the authorities often respond only when there is public outcry or controversy, rather than enforcing the law proactively.

A recent order by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom serves as a case in point. The DC banned the operation of weekly markets, citing the misuse of ILP provisions. This decision followed a meeting held on 30 April, chaired by Home Minister Mama Natung, and attended by Chief Secretary MK Gupta, along with senior police and home department officials. The meeting aimed to strengthen the enforcement of the ILP system.

However, the blanket suspension of weekly markets has raised concerns. If the goal is to regulate the entry of outsiders who do not possess valid ILP documents, then the focus should be on enforcing the ILP rigorously and systematically. Shutting down the markets affects not only vendors from outside but also local traders – many of whom are women who rely on these markets for their livelihood. These weekly markets are vital community hubs where essential goods like vegetables, clothes, and medicines are available.

Rather than resorting to blanket bans, the government must adopt a more thoughtful and inclusive approach. There is a need for mechanisms that ensure the proper implementation of ILP without disrupting local economic activity or unfairly penalizing law-abiding citizens. Immature decisions and reactionary measures will only divert attention from more pressing issues that require immediate and sustained focus.