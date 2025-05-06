Clean Arunachal

The Upper Subansiri district administration has involved community-based organisations (CBOs) in maintaining cleanliness in the district headquarters. It has allotted various colonies and areas to different CBOs for adoption for a period of one year, during which they will carry out cleanliness drives and ensure regular beautification of the town. More than 20 areas or colonies have already been adopted by these organisations.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has, over the years, contributed to keeping towns and villages clean. It has also created opportunities for collaboration among community-based organisations, youth and women’s groups, and various arms of the government in maintaining cleanliness.

Launched in 2014 by the BJP government, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initially aimed to make India open defecation-free by involving all stakeholders. Over time, however, its scope has expanded.

The positive impact of the mission is visible in towns and cities across the state. However, challenges remain – particularly in terms of garbage dumping and its proper disposal. While waste collection has improved, disposal remains a major issue, leading to open dumping in hills, rivers, and springs, which severely pollutes these natural resources. In some places, waste is also being burnt, which is harmful to the environment.

Unfortunately, recycling and composting of kitchen waste are not being seriously addressed. Waste segregation at the source and recycling must become integral parts of cleanliness missions throughout the state. Simply picking up garbage without disposing of it responsibly is almost as ineffective as not picking it up at all.

The government should seriously consider adapting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to local needs – especially by promoting waste segregation at the source and ensuring proper waste disposal. A tailored approach will ensure that the mission is both sustainable and effective in addressing Arunachal Pradesh’ unique challenges.