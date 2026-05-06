The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government in Assam for the third consecutive term after securing a majority along with its allies, the Bodo People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious, unseating the Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay defied expectations by breaking the longstanding bipolar dominance of the DMK and AIADMK with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as the single largest party.

Kerala witnessed a defining moment in its political history. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured victory, marking the defeat of the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is set to make a comeback. In the 30-member Assembly, the party emerged as the single largest.

The mandate across most states has been decisive, even amid allegations of electoral malpractice and large-scale disenfranchisement. This election will be remembered for several reasons, not least as a potential turning point in Indian democracy, with Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Bannerjee – two of the most prominent opposition forces to the right-wing BJP – no longer in power.