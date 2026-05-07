Govt has decided to terminate the contract with M/s Woodhill-Shivam (JV), the contractor engaged for the construction of Package B of the four-lane highway from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli under EPC mode.

Package B, stretching from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli, covers 11.3 km and includes a 3.95-km-long two-lane flyover from the Benjamin Hotel in Papu Nallah to Kangkarnallah in Naharlagun.

M/s Woodhill-Shivam was appointed as the contractor on 08.12.2021 at a contract price of Rs. 341,71,74,400. The project was scheduled for completion by 06.12.2024. However, the road remains incomplete and in a dilapidated condition-an embarrassment for the government and a source of hardship for commuters.

The delay underscores the fact that a crucial road project remains unfinished. With summer and the monsoon approaching, it is unlikely that significant construction activity will take place until the onset of winter.

Despite repeated directives from the court, there has been little impact, and physical progress remains incomplete even as substantial costs have been incurred.

The project should now be entrusted to a reputed government or non-government agency to ensure its early completion.