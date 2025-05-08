Mein inaugurates new IGP office building for eastern range in Namsai

NAMSAI, 7 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Eastern Range and the office of the Superintendent of Police in Namsai district on Wednesday. Mein commended the PWD officials for the timely execution of the project.

Later, DCM attended the captivating Carnatic Music recital organized by the District Library authority, in collaboration with the Lohit Youth Library Network at the District Library.

The event featured performance by the Wakro Sisters – Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama – the first Arunachali women to pursue Carnatic music professionally.

Hailing from Medo and Pukhuri villages, the young artistes are trained at the prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai and are committed volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network.

Accompanied by a team of accomplished instrumentalists from Kerala, their performance reflected the profound cultural ethos of the region and the enduring relevance of India’s classical traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Mein lauded the dedication and artistic excellence of the Wakro Sisters, saying that their achievement is a significant milestone in the cultural journey of Arunachal Pradesh. He stressed the importance of nurturing creativity and embracing diverse professional pathways, especially in the fields of art, culture, and music.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, the DCM highlighted ongoing initiatives under skill development, digital learning, and women’s empowerment. He assured to provide a vehicle for mobile library service in Namsai to further enhance access to reading and educational materials. He also spoke about the expansion of New Age Learning Centres in all districts across the state, which aim to bridge digital divides and promote equitable access to modern education.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Padmashri Awardee Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, IGP (Eastern Range), P.N Khrimey, deputy commissioner C.R Khampa, among others, were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR cell)