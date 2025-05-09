HDMT (U-16) tournaments conclude in L/Siang

LIKABALI, 8 May: The 8th edition of the District Level Under-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball Tournaments (Boys & Girls) concluded at the GHSS playground here in Lower Siang district on Thursday.

The two-day tournament, held from 7 to 8 May, was jointly organised by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs and the district administration.

A total of six administrative circles – Koyu, Nari, Seren, Gensi, Kangku, and Likabali – participated in the event.

Results:

Volleyball (girls): Winner: Gensi circle; runner-up: Sibe circle.

Volleyball (boys): Winner: Sibe Circle; runner-up: Kangku circle.

Football (girls): Winner: Likabali circle; runner-up: Nari circle.

Football (boys): Winner: Seren circle; runner-up: Likabali circle.

Attending the valedictory ceremony, Lower Siang Deputy Director of School Education Marte Koyu encouraged the players to uphold discipline and sportsmanship at all times, emphasising that “the true spirit of sports lies not just in victory but in how one plays the game.”

LSD DFA president Dochi Riram, who was also present on the occasion, stressed the importance of discipline in sports, and announced that district-level team selection will be based “not only on winners but on individual performances across all teams, ensuring fair representation and merit-based advancement.”

District Sports Officer Ajong Sitek and district sports coordinator Monya Dini were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)