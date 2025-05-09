Modalities to make VKV functional discussed

YINGKIONG, 8 May: Modalities to make the newly constructed academic and residential buildings of the VKV in Ramsing village functional were discussed during a meeting convened here by Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on Thursday.

Local MLA Alo Libang, who along with the ZPC, the SP, HoDs, public leaders, and members of women SHGs attended the meeting, said that the school would serve the educational needs of future generations, providing quality education to all, irrespective of background or identity. He urged all stakeholders to extend their full support to the district administration in its efforts to make the school fully functional.

The DC reviewed the tasks assigned to the Power Department, the PHED and the PWD for repair and maintenance of the school buildings. He directed the departments concerned to complete their respective works before the commencement of the academic session.

Emphasising the significance of the VKV as a premier educational institution, the DC sought the cooperation of the HoDs, public leaders, and the general public in fulfilling the requirements of the school authorities for the smooth opening and functioning of the institution.

All members present at the meeting expressed their wholehearted support for the initiative. (DIPRO)