Rally taken out against insurgency in Longding

LONGDING, 9 May: A massive rally, themed ‘United Peace Rally’, was taken out against insurgency here on Friday at the initiative of the Wancho Council.

The rally saw the participation of members of community-based organisations of the Wancho community, like the Wancho Wangham Council, besides the ZPC, ZPMs, gaon burahs and members of the Longding District Students’Union and the market welfare associations of Longding, Kanubari, Pongchau, Tissa, Wakka, etc.

Hundreds of people took part in the rally, carrying banners and placards denouncing insurgency and demanding halt to kidnappings, extortion, and killings by various militant outfits.

The rally started from the Longding daily market and, after traversing through the main thoroughfares of the town,culminated at the deputy commissioner’s office. Representatives of the organisations held a discussion with DC Bekir Nyorak and demanded that the government and the administration initiate steps to contain insurgency across the district.

People spoke out against insurgency, stating that they have become the scapegoat between the insurgents and security forces.

Since 2018, there have been 90 cases of abduction of people by various militant outfits in Longding district alone, despite the AFSPA being in force in the district. (EOM)