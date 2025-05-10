Delhi RC office sets up 24/7 helpline for Arunachal students

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 9 May: The Arunachal Pradesh resident commissioner’s (RC) office here has set up 24/7 helpline numbers, operational through the Arunachal Bhavan here, for distressed students, in view of the India-Pakistan war escalation.

The emergency student helpline is 9870145179. For further support, the manager of Arunachal Bhavan can be reached at 011-23013915 and 23013844, while the manager of Arunachal House can be contacted at 011-26117727 and 26117728.

The setting up of the helpline numbers was necessitated in view of growing numbers of distress calls from students and concerned parents seeking help from the government in returning home or moving to safer places.

The RC office has issued an important advisory for students from the state studying across the country -particularly in regions bordering Pakistan – urging them to seek assistance through the designated emergency helplines.

Officials said that the initiative aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students, especially those studying in states sharing borders with Pakistan, where security concerns may be heightened.

The resident commissioner assured that the helplines will remain accessible round the clock for any form of assistance required by Arunachali students.