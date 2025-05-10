Tezu airport gets major upgrade

TEZU, 9 May: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has marked a significant milestone in enhancing air traffic safety and operational capability in Arunachal Pradesh with the inauguration of the airdrome control unit (ACU) and approach (APP) combined unit at Tezu Airport.

The AAI officials gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the significance of the new units, which have upgraded the airport’s ATC system to match larger airports in the country.

The integration of ACU and APP systems has expanded coverage, improved real-time coordination, and reduced the chances of airspace eventualities, a senior AAI official said.

The official noted that “the earlier ATC boundary in Tezu was limited, which made the system vulnerable to communication lapses, especially during adverse weather or flight rerouting.”

Deputy Commissioner KN Damo described the occasion as a historic moment for Lohit district and Arunachal, emphasising the importance of safe, reliable, and efficient air connectivity.

He also stressed the need for timely infrastructure expansion at the airport to plan for future growth, stating that delayed expansion may lead to a crisis in the coming decade due to limited land availability and escalating acquisition costs.

The upgraded system will enable seamless management of flight movements, accommodate increased air traffic, ensure faster emergency responses, and improve pilot-ATC communication.

Additionally, the development is expected to encourage greater commercial airline interest, improve regional connectivity, and support the UDAN scheme’s goals. (DIPRO)