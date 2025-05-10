APSHRC takes suo motu cognisance of worker’s death

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report regarding the death of Wonjam Kochong, a 42-year-old Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) worker attached to the Nampong police station.

According to the report, Kochong was found dead on 6 May in his residence within the police station premises, the commission said.

The APSHRC has directed the director general of police, Papum Pare district, to submit a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the death, preliminary investigation findings, postmortem report, and departmental proceedings initiated within 15 days.

The commission has also directed the Changlang district medical officer to submit a certified copy of the postmortem report within two weeks.

The commission’s investigation cell will investigate further to determine if custodial or negligence-related issues were involved, and submit a preliminary report within 15 days.

According to the report, Kochong was found lying on the floor between the bedroom and the kitchen, and police personnel had to break into the house after he failed to respond.

Family members alleged that the body of the deceased bore several marks, and expressed suspicion of foul play, leading to a protest demanding a thorough investigation.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed, and postmortem has reportedly been conducted, the commission said.