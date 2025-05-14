KIYG: Lifter Tayar Ronik clinches gold

ITANAGAR, 13 May: Tayar Ronik captured Arunachal Pradesh’ first gold medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)-2025 after lifting 154 kgs in clean & jerk in his third attempt to pip Hemanta Doimari of Assam in the 73kg class on Monday.

Tayar lifted a total of 267 kgs, one kilogram more than Doimari.

Doimari lifted 146 kgs in the snatch and 120 kgs in clean and jerk.

Madhya Pradesh’ Himanshu Kushwaha settled for the bronze with a total lift of 255 kgs.

After being medal-less at the last two Khelo India Youth Games and three Indian Weightlifting Federation National Youth Championships, Ronik overcame self-doubt to lay his hands on the yellow metal.

“I am delighted with this victory as this is my first Khelo India medal after participating for the third time. Also, I had missed out on a medal in the Nationals in my previous three attempts, so it is a huge relief for me as I know how much hard work I put in to reach here. I didn’t go to my hometown after the Nationals in October last year as I was very unhappy with myself for not being able to win a medal there,” he was quoted as saying by Sports Authority of India [SAI] Media.

“I resolved that I would go home only when I won one,” Tayar, who began lifting weights at 9 years of age, told SAI Media.

Earlier, Tersu Tali (-66kg) and Taba Titung (-60kg) had won a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories in the KIYG.