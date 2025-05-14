Grenades dug out from construction site in Daporijo

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 13 May: More than 40 rusted hand grenades were dug out from a construction site of a local resident,Tarek Naje, in Polo Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

It is reported that the grenades were dug out when Naje was digging the plot of land for constructing a house.

“While digging to construct my house, I found the first grenade at around 2 pm, and rest at around 4 pm. I had no idea that grenades were in the ground,” said Naje.

Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Mridul Yadav stated that the area has been cordoned off, and a bomb disposal team is on its way. The SP said that the grenades appear to be very old, likely from the time of the Assam Rifles settlement in the area.

It is learnt that the Assam Rifles used the area as a firing range in the late ’80s and the early ’90s. The grenades are believed to have been abandoned by the Assam Rifles; however, investigation is on to ascertain the facts.