Tara wins gold at 13th Sr Natl Pencak Silat C’ship

ITANAGAR, 13 May: Jeevan Tara from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the 13th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship-2025, which concluded in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

This achievement earned him the distinction of becoming the first gold medallist from Arunachal in the Senior National Pencak Silat Championship, according to the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association.

He competed in the 45kg category.

Meko Liyak (60kg) and Atta Tayung (50kg) each won bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

The association congratulated the athletes, stating, “Their dedication, discipline, and performance have brought glory to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. Let us continue to support and encourage our martial artists to reach even greater heights.”

Over 30 states participated in the championship, the association added.