Roing Apex Bank branch witnesses panic withdrawal

Staff Reporter

ROING, 13 May: Following the report of major scams and unauthorised loans from the Apex Bank – particularly from its Roing branch in Lower Dibang Valley district, allegedly involving irregularities worth Rs 14 crores done by the then branch manager (BM) – panic withdrawal by depositors were witnessed on Tuesday at the Apex Bank branch here.

It is reported that depositors were apprehensive that they would not get their deposited savings as the bank is on the verge of being declared a defaulter.

A sizeable number of depositors, mostly women, were seen making a beeline inside and outside the bank. So far around Rs 6 crores have been recovered from the loan defaulter in the Roing branch.

The managing director (MD) had issued a show-cause notice on 27 April, 2025, stating that the BM had grossly violated norms by giving loan to cash credit account No 190002664733 at the Roing branch. She was summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee at the MD’s office in Naharlagun on 10 October, 2023, which she did not comply with.

The mentioned account number is found to be a kisan credit dard (KCC) account in the name of M/s Hapi Enterprise, a private firm. However, KCC accounts have a loan limit of not more than Rs 3 lakhs. Nevertheless, the transaction records of the mentioned KCC account reveal that nearly Rs 14 crores were disbursed as loan to said private firm.

The amount was transacted between 2 February, 2024 and 23 August, 2024 in the mentioned account. The abnormal transactions have not only grossly violated the KCC account norms but also caught the attention of the Apex Bank’s MD, leading to her (BM Roing’s) suspension.

Currently, the Apex bank is plagued with total non-performances asset (NPA) of 31 percent, amounting Rs 121.94 crores.