Awareness prog on DPCA organised

LIKABALI, 15 May: District Police Complaint Authorities (DPCA) have been formed to bring about better public-police relationship, informed Aalo (W/Siang)-based DPCA Central Zone Chairman Goto Ete.

During an awareness programme on the DPCA organised here in Lower Siang district by the DCPA Central Zone, in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, Ete on Thursday informed that the central zone, with its office in Aalo, will have jurisdiction over five districts – Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, West Siang, and Lower Siang.

Ete apprised the attendees, including administrative officers, district police, departmental heads, women’s groups, NGOs and PRI members, of the newly formed quasi-judicial body and the role it is going to play to ensure better public-police relationship.

Deliberating on the objectives of the DPCA, Ete said that the institution was recently notified by the state government “and is totally a new concept for all citizens.”

“Hence, awareness camps need to be organised for the general public,” he added.

“This is not against the police but a step towards ensuring etiquette and cultured policing in the country. This independent body of experts shall investigate the conduct of police, besides corruption and other serious offences of police at all levels and deliver judgement for punishment. It will facilitate an independent and impartial mechanism for the citizensto file complaints or reports, seeking redressal against police misconduct,” Ete said.

DCPA Central Zone member Gebom Ete Padu spoke on issues pertaining to atrocities against women and the hardships faced by the victims in getting timely help from the police.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, who chaired the programme, called the DPCA “a step towards reformative policing in the state,” and called upon NGOs and CBOs to conduct similar workshops to create awareness on the functions and utility of the statutory body among the people at the grassroots level.

Headquarters ADC Mokar Riba, Nari ADC AinsteinKoyu, GWS Lower Siang district unit president Sengo Taipodia, and senior public leader GumkeRiba also spoke. (DIPRO)