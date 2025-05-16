Mentor secy reviews status of schemes in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 15 May: Health Commissioner and mentor secretary of Upper Siang district, PK Sain, reviewed the status of ongoing state and central government schemes in the district on Thursday.

Addressing a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall here, Sain advised the DC to convene a coordination meeting with all HoDs to assess the ground-level impact of these schemes. He also encouraged each department to compile a list of success stories, highlighting how their schemes have positively transformed local communities.

“Without measurable achievements, the true objective of any scheme remains incomplete,” he said.

Sain, who was the former Upper Siang DC, expressed joy at witnessing the district’s significant progress in sectors such as road connectivity, communication, electrification, and education.

Regarding the Vibrant Villages Programme, the mentor secretary underscored the importance of sincere and dedicated implementation of the schemes, saying that “progress under this initiative is closely monitored at the central level by the union home minister.”

In a strategic push to boost the local economy, he instructed officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Departments to engage with the Border Roads Task Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army to facilitate procurement of local produce. He emphasised that “the true success of these schemes lies in enabling local farmers to earn sustainable livelihoods.”

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the progress of centrally sponsored schemes and state government schemes being implemented in the district. He briefed the mentor secretary on schemes already completed, and emphasised the need for clear timelines from the HoDs with regard to pending projects.

The HoDs apprised Sain of the financial and physical challenges faced by their respective departments which have impacted progress of works. (DIPRO)