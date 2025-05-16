Spear Corps conducts disaster management drill

DAPORIJO, 15 May: In an effort to bolster disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in collaboration with the civil administration, DDMA, ITBP, CRPF and BRO, conducted a flood relief and disaster management exercise at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The joint drill included a comprehensive mock exercise simulating a flood scenario, where all disaster relief columns, including a relief column from the Subansiri Brigade, were mobilised to carry out swift rescue and relief operations. The Indian Army demonstrated its quick response capacities by reaching the simulated flood site using boat assault universal type (BAUT), rescuing distressed civilians and establishing fully functional medical and relief camps.

The exercise also featured an equipment display showcasing flood relief store and key rescue tools, such as the BAUT and pneumatic line thrower.

Participants were trained in first-aid response for drowning victims, significantly enhancing local preparedness and response capacities.

Colonel Sangam Kumar of the Rajputana Rifles’ 13th Battalion, SP Mridul Yadav, government officials, and jawans, among others, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)