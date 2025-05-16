CCTV cameras installed in Yupia

YUPIA, 15 May: In a significant step towards enhancing security and monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Yupia headquarters in Papum Pare district.

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen highlighted the strategic importance of installing such cameras, saying, “Owing to the strategic assets in the vicinity, like the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, courts, and the DC office trijunction, which serves as a dharna point, the need for CCTV cameras is inevitable.”

“The installation of these cameras aims to bolster security measures and deter illegal and antisocial activities in the area. With the presence of vital infrastructure and frequent public gatherings, the move is expected to enhance safety and provide a reliable mechanism for surveillance,” he added.

This proactive step underscores the district administration’s commitment to maintaining public order and leveraging resources for the welfare of the community. (PTI)