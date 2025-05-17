Cleanliness drive conducted at Jhongatser lake

TAWANG, 16 May: In a step towards promoting cleanliness and sustainable tourism, the Tawang district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, organised a cleanliness drive on Friday at the scenic Jhongatser Lake, one of the prominent tourist destinations of the district.

Officers and officials from various departments, including the Public Works, Urban Development, Tourism, and Public Health Engineering participated in the drive. The Indian Army also extended its support, with jawans joining the initiative later in the day.

Despite persistent rainfall, the team’s collective efforts led to the removal of two truckloads of garbage from the area, reflecting the commitment of the administration and the Army to maintaining the pristine beauty of the area.

Following the drive, the DC addressed the participants and the Army personnel, emphasising the importance of consistent cleanliness, especially in ecologically sensitive and tourist-heavy zones. He appealed to the residents and visitors to adopt cleanliness as a regular practice, and instructed the security personnel to ensure proper segregation and disposal of waste.

Highlighting the administration’s firm stance against pollution, the DC announced that strict monitoring of tourist vehicles headed towards Bumla, Jhongatser, and other tourist spots will be implemented. Vehicles carrying single-use plastic will be restricted from proceeding beyond the Giant Buddha statue.

Security personnel present at the event assured of their full cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the area. The deputy commissioner also informed that similar cleanliness drives will be organised at other key locations across the district in the coming days.(DIPRO)