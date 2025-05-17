HDMT tournaments conclude in E/Kameng, ICR

SEPPA, 16 May: The 8th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball Tournaments for boys and girls concluded here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

Bameng won the boys’ football trophy, while West Seppa clinched the girls’ football and boys’ volleyball titles. Chayang Tajo secured the girls’ volleyball trophy.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, DPDO Ashok Tajo and APPS officer Mibom Yirang. The event was coordinated by District Sports Officer (i/c) Yomgam Marde.

In the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Itanagar circle emerged the top performer in the HDMT tournaments, winning titles in three out of four eventsat Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

Itanagar circle claimed titles in girls’ volleyball, girls’ football, and boys’ football, while Banderdewa circle took the boys’ volleyball title. Banderdewa circle was the runner-up in the girls’ volleyball.

Naharlagun circle was the runner-up in both girls’ and boys’ football, and also in boys’ volleyball.

Toko Nimeen from Itanagar circle and Giogi Nakum from Naharlagun circle were declared the best volleyball players in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively.

Nabam Choti and Nabam Tamar from Naharlagun circle won the titles of the best football players in the girls’ and the boys’ section, respectively.

The Sports Department organised the two-day event at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy on 14 and 15 May, which was inaugurated by ICR Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajib Chiduni.

Meanwhile, the HDMT tournaments in Leparada district began at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The tournament began with a boys’ football match between Basar circle and Dari circle, in which the former defeated the latter 2-1.

In the second match, Tirbin boys secured a 1-0 victory against Sago in a tightly contested game.

In girls’ volleyball, Sago triumphed over Tirbin 2-1 in a best-of-three set match.

In boys’ volleyball, Sago and Dari emerged victorious in their respective matches.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Leparada DC Atul Tayeng emphasised the growing scope of career opportunities in the sports sector and encouraged the young athletes to pursue both academics and sports with equal commitment, dedication and zeal.

SP Thuptan Jambey urged the young participants to exhibit discipline and sincerity in both sports and academics for shaping successful future. (With DIPRO input)