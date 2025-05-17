Sanskriti Sangam prog organised

NEW DELHI, 16 May: ‘Sanskriti Sangam’, a dynamic cultural show celebrating India’s unity in diversity, was hosted at the Delhi University here recently, and witnessed overwhelming participation from students across Delhi NCR.

The event, which served as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, dialogue, and the affirmation of northeastern identity in central academic spaces, was organised jointly by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and the Students Experience in Inter-State Living. It was led by DUSU cultural president Yumli Doyom.

Doyom, who is the only northeastern student currently serving on the prestigious DUSU panel, in his address said, “The message we’ve attempted to deliver in Delhi University – and beyond – has been delivered: inclusivity, mutual bonding, and oneness.”

He also advocated promotion of northeastern startups in event management, and the integration of state tourism promotion into mainland platforms as tools for both cultural and economic growth.

DUSU vice president Bhanu Pratap Singh delivered an address on the theme ‘One India’, emphasising the importance of national unity through the celebration of diverse student identities.

Representatives from the Special Protection Unit for Northeastern Region addressed concerns regarding the safety, protection, and representation of northeastern students in Delhi.

Riken Ngomle, theatre-in-chief at the National School of Drama underscored the value of cultural acceptance and artistic integration, urging preservation of tribal and regional narratives within the mainstream discourse.

Yari Nayam, the first northeastern candidate to have contested for the general secretary’s post in JNU’s student elections, shared her journey, shedding light on the unique challenges faced by northeastern students in central universities like DU and JNU.

Supreme Court lawyer Yukti Rathi said: “For too long, the voices and traditions of the Northeast have been underrepresented or misunderstood in the larger national narrative. Today, we change that by giving space, respect, and appreciation to the beauty that the Northeast brings to India.”

The event was organised in collaboration with E&K’s Group Fine Dine, established in 2007 by Toko Tatung and currently operating out of the Arunachal Sadan in Dwarka and the Arunachal House in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi.

The partnership highlighted the emerging influence of northeastern entrepreneurs in Delhi’s cultural and culinary scenes.

“Sanskriti Sangam was not merely an event; it was a declaration of unity through diversity, of representation through participation, and of cultural pride through performance,” the DUSU stated in a release.