DC directs depts to prepare for monsoon

ZIRO, 16 May: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP on Friday issued a series of directives to government departments in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

During a meeting with the district disaster management officer (DDMO), administrative officers, police, and the departments concerned, the DC urged them to be in readiness for the monsoon.

Reviewing the status of the drainage system in the urban and rural areas of the district, he directed the Public Works and the Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) Departments to clear the silt and garbage from drains to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding.

The DC also directed the UD&H Department to immediately demolish illegal structures and toilets built at the banks of the Kley River and other streams in the Ziro Valley and give him a compliance report.

The Forest and Power Departments were directed to clear tall trees around high tension wires to prevent falling of trees on the wires, which would disrupt power supply during heavy rainfall and storm.

The DC further directed the PHED to ensure continued supply of potable water during the monsoon. He also directed the Water Resources Department to check the rise of water level and give weekly report to the DDMO for timely intervention.

The DIPRO was directed to circulate important contact numbers, such as of the district disaster control room (1077), police & fire (112), women helpline (181), and child helpline (1098) for prompt response during emergency situations.

ADC Himani Meena, SDO Hage Tarung, DSP Ojing Lego, and DDMO Nima Drema also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)